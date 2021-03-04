Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after buying an additional 606,309 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $4,141,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LAC opened at $16.76 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

