Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the January 28th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,189,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of LTUM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.51. 1,215,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,466. Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.
Lithium Company Profile
Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.