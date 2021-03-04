Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Sells $675,000.00 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $9.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $251.61. 99,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,919. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.13. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 65.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

