Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on LTHM shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of LTHM opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Livent will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 5,645.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

