Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) shares dropped 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.59 and last traded at $17.03. Approximately 4,648,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,108,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

LTHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Livent from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.22, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 480.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,491,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,264 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its position in Livent by 2,007.2% during the fourth quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,749 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Livent by 8,582.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,623,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Livent by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,228 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Livent by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,360 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

