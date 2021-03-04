LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Alexander Spinelli Sells 18,398 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,200,837.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LPSN traded down $3.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.83. 1,957,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,332. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $72.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter worth $78,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter worth $175,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in LivePerson by 19.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in LivePerson by 31.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter worth $40,928,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LPSN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

