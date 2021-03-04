LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 246,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,717 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of LivePerson worth $15,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in LivePerson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,253,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,458,000 after buying an additional 81,352 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $11,486,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 348,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after buying an additional 35,038 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $72.23.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $929,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $786,245.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 439,614 shares of company stock worth $25,375,075 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPSN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price target on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

