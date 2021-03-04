LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LPSN. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

Get LivePerson alerts:

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.41.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $11,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $184,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 439,614 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,075 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,990,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $38,082,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in LivePerson by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,906,000 after buying an additional 547,892 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,381,000 after buying an additional 529,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,089,000 after buying an additional 455,845 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.