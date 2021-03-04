LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $79.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.70% from the company’s current price.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $58.65 on Thursday. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $929,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $184,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,614 shares of company stock worth $25,375,075. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 306.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,536,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,612,000 after buying an additional 2,666,254 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,731,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,186,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,990,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 49.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,803,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,989,000 after purchasing an additional 930,164 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

