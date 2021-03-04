LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 1,102,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,101,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIVX shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LiveXLive Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $288.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.35.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Equities research analysts predict that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other LiveXLive Media news, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 19,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $55,839.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,255 shares in the company, valued at $55,839.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 48,410 shares of company stock valued at $144,648. 29.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LiveXLive Media by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LiveXLive Media by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 158,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LiveXLive Media by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares during the last quarter. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.