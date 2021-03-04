Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Up 64.7% in February

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology stock. Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 166,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Lixte Biotechnology makes up approximately 0.4% of Santa Monica Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Santa Monica Partners LP owned about 1.35% of Lixte Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of LIXT traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,381. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. Lixte Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.86.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

