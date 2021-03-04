LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Position Boosted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of LKQ worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in LKQ by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 22,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 310,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 80,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.23. 9,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,317. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

