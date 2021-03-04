Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.46 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will report sales of $16.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.26 billion to $16.59 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $15.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $68.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.94 billion to $68.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $70.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.50 billion to $71.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $340.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

