LockTrip (LOC) Price Hits $1.60 on Top Exchanges

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 4th. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $23.85 million and approximately $116,349.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LockTrip has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. One LockTrip token can now be bought for $1.60 or 0.00003392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000125 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LockTrip Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.