Loki Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,220.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.12 or 0.03185641 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.30 or 0.00373912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $501.31 or 0.01039630 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.81 or 0.00447561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.91 or 0.00377252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.50 or 0.00247823 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00022675 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.