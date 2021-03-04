LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.10 (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) stock opened at GBX 217 ($2.84) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.03. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 132.90 ($1.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 225.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 227.59.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total transaction of £1,150,000 ($1,502,482.36).

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 224.17 ($2.93).

LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

