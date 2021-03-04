Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the January 28th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Lonza Group stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.36. 64,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,063. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $69.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average of $63.41.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LZAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

