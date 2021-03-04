Loopring (LRC) Trading Down 3.5% This Week

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Loopring has a market cap of $666.82 million and approximately $49.05 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loopring has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.36 or 0.00775343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00026748 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00031930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00044795 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,221,125,047 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

Buying and Selling Loopring

