LTO Network Achieves Market Cap of $96.64 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $96.64 million and $13.37 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00056895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.85 or 0.00763810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00026736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00032027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00060704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00044103 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network (LTO) is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,255,367 coins and its circulating supply is 274,206,328 coins. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

