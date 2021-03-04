Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Short Interest Down 39.0% in February

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 471,700 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the January 28th total of 773,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

NYSE:LUB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.27. 62,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,251. The company has a market capitalization of $100.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. Luby’s has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.43.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter. Luby’s had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 13.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in Luby’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Luby’s during the 3rd quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $644,000. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

