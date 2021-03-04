Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,994,900 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the January 28th total of 11,500,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,934,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

LKNCY stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,165. Luckin Coffee has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $42.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

