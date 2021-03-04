Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,994,900 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the January 28th total of 11,500,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,934,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
LKNCY stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,165. Luckin Coffee has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $42.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59.
Luckin Coffee Company Profile
