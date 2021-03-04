Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lumber Liquidators in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of LL opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $678.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,018,000 after buying an additional 178,055 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,454,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,187,000 after buying an additional 115,638 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 921,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,320,000 after buying an additional 64,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,268,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,733,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.