Luna Innovations (LUNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Luna Innovations stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.28 million, a P/E ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 1.23.

LUNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Luna Innovations from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

