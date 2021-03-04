Lunyr Price Tops $0.13 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 4th. Lunyr has a market cap of $306,620.81 and approximately $14,429.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00056030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.34 or 0.00754572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00026605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00030910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00060598 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00043586 BTC.

About Lunyr

LUN is a token. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.