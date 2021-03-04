Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Short Interest Update

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 413,800 shares, a growth of 77.9% from the January 28th total of 232,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ LUXA traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $10.72. 10,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,396. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $13.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUXA. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,060,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,225,000.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

