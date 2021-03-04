Lympo Price Tops $0.0124 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Lympo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lympo has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a market cap of $10.23 million and approximately $293,800.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00058326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.68 or 0.00791014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00027180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00033001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00062405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00045422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

Lympo Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

