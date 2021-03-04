M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,868,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,312 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.94% of M/I Homes worth $215,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,425 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 68.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter worth $6,135,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $50.02 on Thursday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $57.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $168,974.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $561,110.00. Insiders sold 57,247 shares of company stock worth $2,981,753 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

