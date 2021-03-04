Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 2,867,974 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,854,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,867,974 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 8.88% of Stantec worth $318,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,677,000 after acquiring an additional 677,022 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Stantec by 94.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after buying an additional 459,396 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stantec by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,413,000 after buying an additional 323,613 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Stantec by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 428,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,906,000 after buying an additional 226,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stantec by 102.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,420,000 after buying an additional 223,554 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.96.

Shares of NYSE STN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.87. 976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,146. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.61. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1319 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

