Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 439,388 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,388 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.06% of CGI worth $216,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 329.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIB traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,020. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.06.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GIB shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

