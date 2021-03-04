Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 929,453 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,646,195 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 929,453 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $225,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 390,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 33,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $17,313,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.35. 15,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,902. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.20 and its 200-day moving average is $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $96.43.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $1.1669 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

