Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 223,004 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.61% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $184,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRAY traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $58.79. 47,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,859. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

