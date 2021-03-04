Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 335,309 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,309 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up approximately 1.9% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.86% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $857,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 371,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,910,000 after acquiring an additional 193,899 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,081,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,197,000 after purchasing an additional 91,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CP traded down $9.19 on Thursday, hitting $352.12. 21,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,319. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.05 and a 200-day moving average of $328.83. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $379.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CP. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

