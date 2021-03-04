Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,613 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.18% of United Rentals worth $196,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on URI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.32.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $5.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $289.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,754. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.07. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $321.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

