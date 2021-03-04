Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,328,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 458,467 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.89% of TC Energy worth $337,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in TC Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,042,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $379,306,000 after buying an additional 707,329 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in TC Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,818,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,306,000 after buying an additional 354,685 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in TC Energy by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,728,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,980 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in TC Energy by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,146 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TC Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,142,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,716,000 after acquiring an additional 51,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.53.

NYSE TRP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,684. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

