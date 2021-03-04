Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $178.25 Million Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 124,235 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 4.34% of Carter’s worth $178,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,786,000 after buying an additional 142,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 66.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,410,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $292,021,000 after buying an additional 1,366,989 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 427.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,164,000 after purchasing an additional 621,563 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Carter’s by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,001,000 after purchasing an additional 207,088 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 71.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,287 shares during the period.

Get Carter's alerts:

CRI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.51. The stock had a trading volume of 29,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,844. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $105.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.09.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $485,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.