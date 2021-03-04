Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $186.98 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 803,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 76,039 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $186,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,300,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $6.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.24. The stock had a trading volume of 564,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,446,271. The stock has a market cap of $622.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

