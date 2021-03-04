Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $206.60 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.39% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $206,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,991,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,398,963. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.