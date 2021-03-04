Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $245.70 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.12% of W.W. Grainger worth $245,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $371.69.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $8.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $379.54. 5,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,774. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

