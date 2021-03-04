Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $249.31 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,909,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 867,994 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.98% of Suncor Energy worth $249,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SU shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 983,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,746,513. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.1642 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

