Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $261.21 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,761,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649,266 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.13% of PepsiCo worth $261,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.54. The stock had a trading volume of 678,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098,433. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $178.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.82 and its 200-day moving average is $139.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

