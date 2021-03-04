Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $329.71 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,292,155 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 119,243 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Comcast worth $329,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after acquiring an additional 259,228 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 465,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 238,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.96. 2,121,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,374,959. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $48.23. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $54.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

