Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 111.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,701,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 895,260 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Medtronic worth $199,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

NYSE:MDT traded down $2.74 on Thursday, reaching $115.21. 199,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,637,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $155.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

