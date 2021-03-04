Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 103.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 261,552 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.49% of Roper Technologies worth $221,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.00.

NYSE ROP traded down $10.71 on Thursday, hitting $369.88. 8,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $400.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.