Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,657,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 2.27% of Ralph Lauren worth $171,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,188,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $420,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,706 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,953 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,861,000 after acquiring an additional 442,622 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,891,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 832,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,591,000 after acquiring an additional 153,651 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,152,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Insiders have sold a total of 138,182 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,167 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

RL stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.40. The stock had a trading volume of 40,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,586. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -97.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $125.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.22.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

