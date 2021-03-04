Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 34,751 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,198,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,751 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Texas Instruments worth $196,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $7.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.53. The company had a trading volume of 438,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,620. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $150.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

