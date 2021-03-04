Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,802,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290,831 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Barrick Gold worth $177,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in Barrick Gold by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,033,000 after acquiring an additional 376,013 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 871,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,884,000 after buying an additional 214,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,488,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

