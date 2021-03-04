Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,874 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.22% of Markel worth $174,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth about $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth about $107,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL stock traded down $9.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,100.00. 470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,687. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,273.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,051.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1,023.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,511. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,145.80.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

