Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,662,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,353 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.4% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of The Procter & Gamble worth $648,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.88. 484,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,080,483. The company has a market cap of $300.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

