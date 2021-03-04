Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 115,921 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,632,439 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 115,921 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of NIKE worth $372,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 85,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 14,093 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.22. 361,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,480,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $206.87 billion, a PE ratio of 76.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.65 and a 200-day moving average of $130.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Williams Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,498,550. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.