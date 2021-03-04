Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 117,768 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,144,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 117,768 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 2.11% of Dolby Laboratories worth $208,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Giles Baker sold 22,041 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $2,005,731.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,044 shares of company stock worth $16,451,164. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,969. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $101.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.72.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

